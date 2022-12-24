NFL playoff picture: What does Giants-Vikings mean for NFC standings

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants on Christmas Eve with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are currently on the right side of the playoff picture, with the Vikings having secured a playoff berth last week when the clinched the NFC North. The Giants got a huge win over the Commanders and look to build on that this weekend. The Vikings are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants playoff picture

The Giants are 8-5-1 after their win over Washington. They sit in third place in the NFC East and are mathematically eliminated from the division title. They are currently in sixth place overall in the NFC, with a one-game lead on seventh place Washington and trailing by approximately two games for the fifth spot.

If New York wins, they can clinch a playoff berth with one of three options. If the Commanders lose to the 49ers and the Lions lose to the Panthers, or a Commanders loss and the Seahawks lose to the Chiefs, or the Lions and Seahawks both lose. If New York loses, they would remain in sixth place, even if Washington wins due to the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Vikings playoff picture

Minnesota clinched the NFC North title last week and sits two games back of the Eagles for the No. 1 seed. With Jalen Hurts’ injury, the No. 1 seed could open back up if Gardner Minshew struggles, but Philadelphia holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, so the Vikings would need to win their final three games and the Eagles would need to lose their final three games to move into the top spot.

The Vikings have a one-game lead on the 49ers, and San Francisco currently has the tiebreaker edge in conference record. If Minnesota wins on Saturday, they remain No. 2. If they lose, they would drop to No. 3 if the 49ers beat the Commanders.

Tiebreaker implications

This game will impact conference record and common games tiebreakers. These two will not need a tiebreaker between them for seeding purposes.