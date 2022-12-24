Middle Tenn vs. San Diego State picks and best bets for Hawai’i Bowl

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will take on the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday, Dec. 24 in the Hawai’i Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm. ET at the Ching Athletic Complex in Honolulu.

MTSU (7-5, 4-4 CUSA) reached their second consecutive bowl game after winning the last three games of their season. Victories over Miami (FL) and UTEP were the highlights of 2022. Quarterback Chase Cunningham completed 67.4% of passes for 2,920 yards, adding up 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

SDSU (7-5, 5-3 MWC) finished second in the Mountain West’s west division. They were unable to beat the Power 5 teams they faced, and also lost to Fresno State and Boise State in conference. The Aztecs’ offense struggled to replicate their 2021 production this year.

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: SDSU -7

Total: 47

Moneyline: SDSU -265, MTSU +225

Key players that have opted-out, injuries for Hawai’i Bowl

San Diego State

No opt-outs

WR TJ Sullivan out (ACL)

Middle Tennessee

No opt-outs

WR A.J. Toney questionable (unknown)

Weather

80 degrees, mostly cloudy, 12 MPH winds, 3% chance of rain

The Pick: MTSU +7

The Aztecs’ offense was not particularly productive this season, and the Blue Raiders felt much more evenly matched with better and higher-ranked opponents. The Raiders should be able to keep it close in Hawaii on Christmas Eve.