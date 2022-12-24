What are the best Holiday movies to stream on HBO Max?

It’s the holiday season and Christmas weekend is upon us! If you’re at home with family or just stranded on the couch away from work looking for something to watch, we’ve got you covered with all the best holiday movies streaming on HBO Max. Below we’ll highlight some of our tops picks.

HBO Max streaming

Best holiday movies

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

If you’ve got kids, this isn’t a bad one for multiple reasons. The Dr. Seuss classic starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, you’ll be able to watch this with the whole family. It’s good for scaring your kids into thinking if they’re naughty, the Grinch will come and steal all their presents. It’s also some classic Jim Carrey.

Elf (2003)

Another Christmas classic, ‘Elf’ stars Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, who is leaving Santa Claus and the North Pole in search of his estranged father. It’s a funny, heart-warming story about love and family around the holidays which takes place in the mecca, New York City. Chances are this will be on TV somewhere the entire weekend, but if you need to stream it, you know where to go.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Perhaps the best movie in National Lampoon’s ‘Vacation’ franchise starring Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid. The Griswold family is getting ready for Christmas and this movie will have you laughing and crying (from laughter) the entire time.

Snow Day (2000)

If you’re a ‘90s kid you remember ‘Snow Day’ because it was a Nickelodeon studios movie. Chevy Chase also stars in this one along with Jean Smart, Chris Elliott and Josh Peck. You also get some solid cameos from Iggy Pop and Pam Grier. Snow Day does a good job at satisfying all parties.