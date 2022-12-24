Kenneth Walker injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Seattle still has postseason hopes and are needing starting running back Kenneth Walker III to get back to form. He has been dealing with both ankle and back injuries that saw him miss the team’s Week 14 game.

The Seahawks listed him as not participating in practice every day this week. Even still, Head Coach Pete Carroll says that Walker is likely to play on Saturday.

Fantasy football implications

Walker has rushed 150 times for 696 yards and nine touchdowns. He doesn’t have a large role in the passing game, as he has brought in 23 of his 31 targets for an additional 148 yards. The good news is that we have seen that Seattle doesn’t have much waiting in the wings if Walker were to struggle. He had a bad matchup last week, was coming off an injury and still had 16 total touches. Walker will face the Chiefs' defense giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs, so he has some value as an RB2 for Week 16 fantasy football lineups. If he misses the game, try not to mess around with deciding between Travis Homer or DeeJay Dallas and look for a solution on another team.