Damien Harris injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Damien Harris is dealing with a thigh injury ahead of Week 16. We break down what it means for fantasy football roster decisions.

By TeddyRicketson
Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball as D.J. Reed #4 of the New York Jets defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 30, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are gearing up to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. The Patriots' offense has been dealt a brutal hand with injuries this season. All levels of their offense have missed some time, and they’ve had to adjust. As they try to get healthier, running back Damien Harris is questionable for Saturday’s game.

Harris is dealing with a thigh injury and hasn’t played since Week 12. He was able to be a limited participant in each practice this week.

Fantasy football implications

Harris has 84 carries for 383 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played. He came into the season with a narrow lead on Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield, but due to performance and injury, has slid down the team’s depth chart to the backup role. Even if Harris is able to return after a month away from the field, he shouldn’t be started if Stevenson is also active. If Stevenson sits and Harris is active, you could start him as a low-end RB4 against a Bengals’ defense that allows the 10th fewest fantasy points per game, just from the anticipated workload in that scenario.

