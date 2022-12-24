Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. The Patriots are still in the playoff hunt and need a win, as they have an eye on the postseason. The offense has been dealing with several injuries, including to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He has been battling an ankle injury that he picked up in the team’s last game. Stevenson logged a limited practice each day this week.

Fantasy football implications

Stevenson has taken over the backfield in New England. While it is hard to trust a Bill Belichick running back, Stevenson has played well when healthy. He has 183 rushes for 914 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson also sees a lot of work in the passing game, bringing in 60 of his 73 targets for an additional 381 yards and another score.

The Bengals are allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points per game. This provides a tough matchup for Stevenson, but if he is active, you should start him in your Week 16 fantasy football lineups. Teammate Damien Harris could also be active, but even if he is, Stevenson has shown that he can lead the backfield.