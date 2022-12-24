Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Houston Texans will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. They have been eliminated from playoff contention and are looking to play spoiler for the current division leaders. The Texans have ruled out Nico Collins and placed the wide receiver on IR. Luckily, it looks like Brandin Cooks could be coming back for this game.

Cooks is listed as questionable with a calf injury. He started the week limited but then logged a full practice on Thursday and Friday.

Fantasy football implications

Cooks has only played in 10 games this year but remains the team leader in most receiving categories. He has 44 receptions on 71 targets for 520 yards and a touchdown. With Collins being done for the year, Cooks should easily re-claim his position atop the depth chart and lead the team in targets. The Titans are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers giving Cooks some upside. He can be started in PPR leagues but is still too risky in standard leagues and should sit on your bench. If he is sidelined, swap in Chris Moore.