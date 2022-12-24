Hayden Hurst injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Saturday PM Update — Hurst has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game with his calf injury. You likely weren’t playing him in your fantasy football lineups, but certainly, avoid his backup Mitchell Wilcox.

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in Week 16. Cincinnati has clinched a playoff spot already but is still trying to lock down the AFC North division title. The Bengals’ offense is already one of the higher-powered ones in the league, and it could get even better. Tight end Hayden Hurst has been sidelined since Week 13, dealing with a calf injury.

He is questionable for the game on Saturday but was able to log three consecutive limited practices this week.

Fantasy football implications

Hurst has played in 12 games this season and has 48 receptions on 63 targets for 400 yards and two touchdowns. He is a reliable option in the offense, but he is also behind guys like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and even Joe Mixon. The Patriots' defense is allowing the 10th most fantasy football points per game to tight ends. Even so, it is still a tough matchup, and you wouldn’t go with Hurst unless you're in a deep league.