Malik Willis start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. What does this matchup mean for Titans QB Malik Willis? Should you start him in fantasy football? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Titans QB Malik Willis

Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury, so Willis will start in his place. This is the third start of the season for the signal-caller out of Liberty. The previous two didn’t yield significant numbers, going a combined 11-for-26 with 135 passing yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 52 rushing yards on 13 attempts in those two contests. There’s a good chance the Titans lean on the running game while giving Willis few passing attempts once again.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. The plan for the Titans will likely revolve around giving RB Derrick Henry as many carries as possible. Willis will be used sparingly despite getting the starting nod, making him difficult to start in Week 16.