Can Patriots still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The New England Patriots host the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve and will look to keep their playoff hopes alive. New England has not been eliminated from playoff contention, three losses in four games has them in a tough spot heading into Christmas Eve. The Patriots are three-point home underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, and while they can’t be eliminated from playoff contention this week, they badly need a win.

Patriots playoff chances

Record: 7-7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +550, No -750

Remaining opponents: Week 16 vs. Bengals, Week 17 vs. Dolphins, Week 18 @ Bills

The Patriots cannot win the AFC East title, sitting four games back of the first place Bills with three games remaining. New England entered the week tied with the Jets, but the Patriots have the tiebreaker edge after a sweep of the head-to-head series. The Jets lost to the Jaguars, leaving both teams having a 7-8 record and sitting a half game back of the Patriots in the overall standings.

New England is a game back of the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two wild card berths. The Patriots and Dolphins face off in Week 17, and that game could prove to be an eliminator of sorts for one of the two teams. The Patriots have not played the Chargers, so any tie would come down to conference record or common games tiebreakers.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

5. Ravens, 9-5

6. Chargers, 8-6

7. Dolphins, 8-6

8. Patriots, 7-7

9. Jaguars, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Raiders, 6-8

12. Browns, 6-8

13. Steelers, 6-8