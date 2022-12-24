Can Falcons still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Atlanta Falcons travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and have a chance to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. The game kicks off on Saturday at 1 p.m ET and the Falcons are a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They face a Ravens team that will be starting a banged up Tyler Huntley at quarterback. The Falcons will send out rookie Desmond Ridder.

Falcons playoff chances

Record: 5-9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000; NFC South +2000

Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Ravens, Week 17 vs. Cardinals, Week 18 vs. Bucs

Atlanta is tied with Carolina and New Orleans, and all three are a game back of the Bucs. The Falcons lose the tiebreaker to everybody else in the NFC South, so they can only win the division if they are the outright leaders by the end of Week 18. New Orleans swept them and they can’t beat out the other two on the divisional tiebreaker.

The Falcons can be eliminated this week if they lose and other things happen. Their are four scenarios in which they can be eliminated if they lose to the Ravens. They include a Bucs win, or a Bucs tie and a Panthers win, or a Bucs tie, a Panthers tie, and a Saints win, or a Panthers win and a Saints win.

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 6-8

2. Panthers, 5-9

3. Saints, 5-9

4. Falcons, 5-9

Wild card

6. Giants, 8-5-1

7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7

9. Lions, 7-7

10. Packers, 6-8

11. Panthers, 5-9

12. Saints, 5-9

13. Falcons, 5-9