Can Saints still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

We go over Saints chances to make the postseason going into their Week 16 game against the Browns.

By David Fucillo
Bradley Roby #21 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on December 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints travel north to face the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints find themselves on the verge of playoff elimination, but also still have a shot at winning the NFC South. It’s a wild world in that division. Saints-Browns kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and New Orleans is a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints playoff chances

Record: 5-9
Odds to win NFC South: +2000
Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Browns, Week 17 @ Eagles, Week 18 vs. Panthers

The Saints are a game back of Tampa Bay in the NFC South and have arguably the least control over their fate for the time-being. They’re tied with Carolina and Atlanta, but only have the tiebreaker edge over Atlanta. They are the only one of the three without a game remaining against the first place Bucs. However, the Panthers could end up in first place for the Week 18 matchup, so the Saints could still have some control going into that game. But a lot has to happen between now and then.

New Orleans will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss and a Bucs win. If the Saints win on Saturday, it leaves the door open a crack for the time-being.

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 6-8
2. Panthers, 5-9
3. Saints, 5-9
4. Falcons, 5-9

Wild card

6. Giants, 8-5-1
7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7
9. Lions, 7-7
10. Packers, 6-8
11. Panthers, 5-9
12. Saints, 5-9
13. Falcons, 5-9

