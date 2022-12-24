 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Panthers still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

We go over Panthers chances to make the postseason going into their Week 16 game against the Lions.

By David Fucillo
Raheem Blackshear #20 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates his touchdown with teammate Taylor Moton #72 during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 24 in a must-win game for both teams. Neither can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but both are running out of wiggle room to earn a playoff berth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Panthers are a 2.5-point home underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers playoff chances

Record: 5-9
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700; NFC South +500
Remaining opponents: Week 16 vs. Lions, Week 17 @ Bucs, Week 18 @ Saints

The Panthers unloaded Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson, and Baker Mayfield, while also firing head coach Matt Rhule, and have managed to improve. The NFC South is a disaster of a division and Carolina going 3-2 the past five weeks have moved them firmly into position to have a shot at the division.

Carolina does not need to win all three remaining games, but a win on Sunday keeps the door firmly open. If the Panthers beat the Lions, they will control their fate, taking over first place in the NFC South with a Week 17 win. If they lose, their fate depends in part on how the Bucs do on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 6-8
2. Panthers, 5-9
3. Saints, 5-9
4. Falcons, 5-9

Wild card

6. Giants, 8-5-1
7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7
9. Lions, 7-7
10. Packers, 6-8
11. Panthers, 5-9
12. Saints, 5-9
13. Falcons, 5-9

