Can Panthers still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Carolina Panthers host the Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 24 in a must-win game for both teams. Neither can be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but both are running out of wiggle room to earn a playoff berth. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Panthers are a 2.5-point home underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers playoff chances

Record: 5-9

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700; NFC South +500

Remaining opponents: Week 16 vs. Lions, Week 17 @ Bucs, Week 18 @ Saints

The Panthers unloaded Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson, and Baker Mayfield, while also firing head coach Matt Rhule, and have managed to improve. The NFC South is a disaster of a division and Carolina going 3-2 the past five weeks have moved them firmly into position to have a shot at the division.

Carolina does not need to win all three remaining games, but a win on Sunday keeps the door firmly open. If the Panthers beat the Lions, they will control their fate, taking over first place in the NFC South with a Week 17 win. If they lose, their fate depends in part on how the Bucs do on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Current playoff standings

NFC South

1. Buccaneers, 6-8

2. Panthers, 5-9

3. Saints, 5-9

4. Falcons, 5-9

Wild card

6. Giants, 8-5-1

7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7

9. Lions, 7-7

10. Packers, 6-8

11. Panthers, 5-9

12. Saints, 5-9

13. Falcons, 5-9