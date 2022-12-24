 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Lions still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

We go over Lions chances to make the postseason going into their Week 16 game against the Panthers.

Josh Woods #51 of the Detroit Lions celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions travel to face the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve and have worked their way firmly into the playoff picture. The game isn’t necessarily must-win territory, but a loss would give them little wiggle room. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Lions are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions playoff chances

Record: 7-7
Odds to make playoffs: Yes +125, No -150
Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Panthers, Week 17 vs. Bears, Week 18 @ Packers

Detroit cannot win the NFC North now that the Vikings have clinched first place. However, they are only a half game out of the final wild card berth. The Lions are tied with the Seahawks at 7-7, with the Commanders in the final berth with a 7-6-1 record. Seattle has the tiebreaker edge over Detroit thanks to a Week 4 win.

The Lions cannot be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Carolina, but they could slip to 1.5 games out with only two to go. A win doesn’t move them into a playoff berth without losses by Washington and Seattle, but it would at least keep the pressure on.

Current playoff standings

Wild card standings

6. Giants, 8-5-1
7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7
9. Lions, 7-7
10. Packers, 6-8
11. Panthers, 5-9
12. Saints, 5-9
13. Falcons, 5-9

