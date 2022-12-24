Can Seahawks still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled in recent weeks and their playoff chances have taken a hit in that time. Things don’t get any easier on Saturday when they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Seahawks are a ten-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks playoff chances

Record: 7-7

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +200, No -250

Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Chiefs, Week 17 vs. Jets, Week 18 vs. Rams

The Seahawks have lost four of five games to drop out of first place in the NFC West all the way to outside the playoff bracket heading into Week 16. They are in eighth place overall, a half game back of the seventh-place Commanders. They have a legitimate shot at the final wild card berth, but having to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium only makes this more difficult.

Seattle cannot be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss, but they’ll be rooting for their rivals in the Bay Area. The 49ers host the Commanders and can keep Washington only a game up on Seattle if the Commanders lose. Seattle is tied with Detroit and has the head-to-head tiebreaker edge. The Lions are traveling to face Carolina on Saturday.

Current playoff standings

Wild card standings

6. Giants, 8-5-1

7. Commanders, 7-6-1

8. Seahawks, 7-7

9. Lions, 7-7

10. Packers, 6-8

11. Panthers, 5-9

12. Saints, 5-9

13. Falcons, 5-9