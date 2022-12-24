Can Browns still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Cleveland Browns host the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 and it is a must-win game for the Browns. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve and Cleveland is a field-goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns playoff chances

Record: 6-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1400

Remaining opponents: Week 16 vs. Saints, Week 17 @ Commanders, Week 18 @ Steelers

The Browns are on the verge of playoff elimination with three weeks remaining. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. They also will be eliminated regardless of their own result if the Ravens win or tie, the Chargers win, and the Dolphins win (or the Dolphins tie and the Patriots win). If the Browns tie the Saints, they get eliminated by a Chargers win or tie and either a Dolphins win or tie or a Patriots win or tie.

Cleveland is 6-8 and tied with the Raiders and Steelers in the wild card race. The Browns lose the conference record tiebreaker to the Raiders but have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers. They’re two games back of the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two wild card berths.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

5. Ravens, 9-5

6. Chargers, 8-6

7. Dolphins, 8-6

8. Patriots, 7-7

9. Jaguars, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Raiders, 6-8

12. Browns, 6-8

13. Steelers, 6-8