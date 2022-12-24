Can Raiders still make the playoffs going into Week 16?

The Las Vegas Raiders travel east in Week 16 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve. The game wraps up a busy Saturday slate with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams remain on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, and both face potential playoff elimination if things don’t go right this weekend. The Raiders are a 2.5-point road underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders playoff chances

Record: 6-8

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000

Remaining opponents: Week 16 @ Steelers, Week 17 vs. 49ers, Week 18 vs. Chiefs

The Raiders are two games back of the Chargers and Dolphins for the final two wild card berths. With the Chiefs clinching the AFC West, that’s all Las Vegas has going for them. They don’t need to win out to earn a playoff berth, but a loss to the Steelers would put Las Vegas on the verge of elimination.

If the Raiders lose to the Steelers, they can be eliminated from playoff contention fi the Chargers beat or tie the Colts and either the Dolphins beat or tie the Packers or the Patriots beat or tie the Bengals. If the Raiders tie the Steelers, they would be eliminated by Chargers and Dolphins wins, or wins by the Patriots and Chargers and a Dolphins tie.

Current playoff standings

Wild card

5. Ravens, 9-5

6. Chargers, 8-6

7. Dolphins, 8-6

8. Patriots, 7-7

9. Jaguars, 7-8

10. Jets, 7-8

11. Raiders, 6-8

12. Browns, 6-8

13. Steelers, 6-8