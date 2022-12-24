Wide receiver NFL DFS picks for Week 16

Week 16 brings a huge slate of games on Saturday, December 24 as most teams will be getting their games done on Christmas Eve. With so many games and players to sift through, let’s go over a few of our favorite DFS picks at wide receiver for Week 16.

NFL DFS Picks: Wide Receiver, Week 16

Justin Jefferson, MIN vs. NYG, $9,300

Jefferson has been one of the top-performing receivers in the league this season, and has had a great fantasy output as he’s averaged 25.3 DKFP per game. Averaging 115.9 receiving yards per game and racking up eight touchdowns, Jefferson has turned in over 30 DKFP in three of his last four outings, finding the end zone three times in that stretch. They’ll be going up against the New York Giants, who have given up an average of 216.9 passing yards per game this season, which should leave the game wide open for Jefferson to have another impressive performance.

Tyreek Hill, MIA vs. GB, $9,100

Although he carries a high price tag like Jefferson, Tyreek Hill has been worth the salary as he’s averaged 23.6 DKFP per game this season. He’s coming off three straight games with a touchdown, topping out in his Week 13 outing against the 49ers that saw him catch 9-of-14 for 146 yards, racking up 32.6 DKFP in the process. He’ll look to carry that momentum into their Christmas Day contest against the Packers.

Ja’Marr Chase, CIN @ NE, $8,300

Chase has been putting in relatively consistent performances lately, scoring six touchdowns in his last five games. He struggled a bit against the Buccaneers in Week 15, totaling just 60 yards even though he found the end zone. He’s put in over 30 DKFP in three of his last five outings, and he’ll look to keep that form going against the Patriots and should bring in a good haul as he remains Joe Burrow’s favorite target.

Also consider: Stefon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown