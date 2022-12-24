Tight end NFL DFS picks for Week 16

Week 16 sees a full slate of games for the NFL with the bulk of them being played on Christmas Eve. With plenty of players to choose from as the playoff race heats up across the league, let’s take a look at some of our favorite picks for your DFS lineups for Week 16.

NFL DFS Picks: Tight end, Week 16

Travis Kelce, KC vs. SEA, $8,000

Kelce comes at no surprise as the must-start tight end of the week, as he’s consistently been one of the best fantasy producers at his position all season. He’s coming off a solid performance against the Texans where he caught 10-of-109 for 105 yards, racking up 23.5 DKFP without even scoring a touchdown. It’s the fifth time he’s seen over 100 yards this season, and he’ll look to take that form into their game against the Seahawks on Saturday.

George Kittle, SF vs. WAS, $5,300

Kittle racked up 25.3 DKFP in their win over the Seahawks in Week 15, as he caught 4-of-5 for 93 yards and two touchdowns on the day. It comes as a relief after three straight games with single digit fantasy points, and should instill some confidence in fantasy managers heading into their Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.

T.J. Hockenson, MIN vs. NYG, $4,900

Hockenson didn’t move the fantasy needle much in their wild Week 15 win over the Colts, catching just 3-of-9 for 33 yards and 8.3 DKFP on the day. He’s been fairly involved in the offense since he made the move to Minnesota, averaging 8.1 targets per game with the Vikings so far. Expect Kirk Cousins to continue throwing the ball his way as they take on the Giants in Week 16.

Also consider: Taysom Hill, Mark Andrews, Dawson Knox