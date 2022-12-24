Running back NFL DFS picks for Week 16

Week 16’s main DFS slate will take place on Saturday, December 24. There are 10 games to choose from to set the best lineup possible. With that in mind, here is a look at the best options at running back when playing DraftKings DFS in Week 16.

NFL DFS Picks: Running backs, Week 16

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans. $8,600

Henry is by far the most expensive running back on Saturday’s main slate, but with good reason. He dominates the Texans. The worst outing in his last four games against Houston was 212 rushing yards with two touchdowns. The Texans are allowing the most DFS points per game to running backs.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks, $5,700

Pacheco is the second-most expensive running back for the Chiefs, as the recent rise of Jerick McKinnon has seen him surge in front. Despite his touchdowns over the last three games, I still think Pacheco is the running back to start. He has six straight games of at least 13 carries and 66 yards. His workload is tough to match, and the Seahawks are allowing the second-most DFS points per game to opposing running backs.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Cleveland Browns, $6,800

Kamara has underperformed this year, but he still has weekly upside. He is the definition of a dual-threat running back and should be involved in the passing game. It was Christmas Day in 2020 when Kamara totaled six touchdowns, so maybe the holidays just ignite this fire in him to play better. Either way, the Browns give up the third-most DFS points to running backs, so Kamara should find a way to your lineups.

Also consider: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, $5,400 and Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks