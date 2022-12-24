D/ST NFL DFS picks for Week 16

Below, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST picks for NFL DFS contests at DraftKings. The focus is on Saturday’s 10-game slate of NFL Week 16 with action start at 1 p.m. ET.

The following picks were made while considering opponent, fantasy upside, and price.

NFL DFS Picks: D/ST, Week 16

Titans Defense vs. Texans, $3,600

This is a great matchup for a Titans defense that has been somewhat underwhelming over the last month. That’s from a fantasy and real-life perspective. The Texans have scored 23+ points in back-to-back weeks, but this is still a bottom-of-the-barrel offense. Playing on the road in Tennessee is a spot for the Texans to regress and Titans to take advantage.

Ravens Defense vs. Falcons, $3,200

The Ravens defense has looked strong in recent weeks, and now they’ll get a plum matchup against the Falcons. Atlanta is starting QB Desmond Ridder while still handling him with kid gloves. If Baltimore can stop the run, this one could get ugly while forcing the rookie signal-caller to throw in a cold, windy environment.

Chiefs Defense at Seahawks, $2,900

The Chiefs are the wild card here, but there’s a path to their defense finding production. Kansas City will likely take the lead in this contest while forcing Seattle into passing situations, which is where sacks, interceptions, and likely defensive fantasy points come from. Go ahead and look towards the Chiefs defense as a cheap tournament play in your DFS lineups.

Also consider: San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills