Quarterback NFL DFS picks for Week 16

Week 16 sees our first wonky weekly schedule of the season. There will be 11 total games played on Saturday, December 24, but this week’s DraftKings DFS main slate will cover the first 10 of the day. As you are settling in to create your lineups, here are some quarterbacks that you should target.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions, $5,100

I know it feels weird recommending Darnold, but he has played well when given the opportunity for the Panthers. He finished 14 of 23 passing for 225 yards with a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Darnold’s rapport with wide receiver DJ Moore gives him a weekly upside, and now draws the defense allowing the most DFS points to quarterbacks per game.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $5,800

Smith was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl games for the NFC and has experienced a career resurgence this season. He has thrown for 3,671 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Chiefs' defense is allowing the fourth-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks, giving Smith upside in this non-conference game.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, $5,600

Similar to Darnold, Jones feels like a tough quarterback to trust. He lacks reliable wide receivers, so why should you look at playing him? Two reasons. First, he has rushing upside. He’s the team’s second-best rusher with 583 yards and five touchdowns. The Vikings are one of the better teams in the NFC but still allow the fifth-most DFS points per game to quarterbacks.

Also consider: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears, $8,500 and Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens vs. Atlanta Falcons, $5,300 (assuming Lamar Jackson is inactive and Huntley is active).