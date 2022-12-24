NFL playoff picture: What does Titans-Texans mean for AFC standings

The Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve and it’s going to be a lot more difficult than they might have anticipated. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and Malik Willis will start in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill. With the Titans playoff hopes starting to get in trouble, the pressure is on. Tennessee is a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans playoff picture

Tennessee is 7-7 and has a half game lead on the Jaguars. Jacksonville won the first game between these two, so if the Titans lose to Houston, they’d drop into second and out of the playoff picture for the time-being. The Titans travel to face the Jaguars in Week 18 and the division title is likely going to come down to that game.

If the Titans win, they would leave Week 16 with a one-game lead and two games to go. That would put them in position to clinch the division in Week 17.

Tiebreaker implications

This would impact the division tiebreaker if the Titans and Jaguars end up splitting the season finale.