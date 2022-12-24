Tyler Huntley start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the NFL season. Lamar Jackson is still sidelined for the Ravens, so Tyler Huntley will continue to start at quarterback. Should you start or sit Huntley in fantasy football this week? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley has played in the last three games for Baltimore. His fantasy returns haven’t been great, accumulating 17, 7, and 6 fantasy points respectively against the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns. It’s evident that Baltimore wants to enact a run-heavy approach paired with quality defense instead of letting Huntley air it out. His 17 fantasy point outburst was due to 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Otherwise, Huntley hasn’t done much to earn the trust of fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 16?

Sit. There are better options available in standard 12-team leagues. Huntley has been brutal throwing the football in recent weeks, so it’s difficult to give him a vote of confidence as a fantasy starter.