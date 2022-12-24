Should you play Malik Willis in fantasy football in Week 16?

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Houston Texans in Week 16 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out for the game on Saturday and is dealing with an ankle injury. There is concern that he will be sidelined the rest of the regular season, but for this week at least, it will be the rookie, Malik Willis.

Should I play Malik Willis in fantasy football?

Willis has gotten a few opportunities this season to show scouts they were wrong in letting him fall to the third round. So far, he hasn’t exactly proved it. Willis has played in seven games and has completed just 44.7% of his passes. He has thrown for just 177 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Willis was a dual-threat quarterback in college, but only has 20 carries for 80 yards in the NFL.

Willis shouldn’t be started in Week 16 fantasy football lineups. Not only has he not done anything with his opportunities to this point, but teammate Derrick Henry has absolutely owned the Texans the last four times they’ve faced. Find another quarterback option for this week.