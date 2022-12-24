Diontae Johnson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting ready to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 of the NFL season. The weather projects to play a factor in Saturday night’s game, as it will be frigidly cold and very windy. This likely will see the teams keeping the ball on the ground, but we could still see a semblance of a passing game. The Steelers are hoping to have Diontae Johnson healthy, who is battling a toe injury.

Johnson was estimated to be a limited practice participant on Tuesday but then didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He did participate in Friday’s practice but heads into the weekend listed as questionable.

Fantasy football implications

Johnson has had a hit-and-miss season. His hits include his high target share, but his lack of a touchdown is a huge miss. He has played in all 14 games and has 77 receptions on 123 targets for 745 yards. Regarding Week 16 fantasy football lineups, you can play him in PPR leagues if he is active. Due to the weather forecast and his lack of touchdowns, no need to start him in standard leagues. If Johnson sits, look for George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth to see an uptick in usage when the Steelers decide to pass.