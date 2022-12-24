Tyler Huntley injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens will welcome the Atlanta Falcons to town in Week 16. The Ravens are still in the hunt for a playoff spot and could use a win to stay in the hunt for the AFC North divisional title as well. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is out, and the team is hopeful that backup Tyler Huntley can take the field. He has been dealing with a right shoulder injury.

Huntley is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game. He wasn’t included on the Tuesday injury report but was added with the shoulder issue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fantasy football implications

Huntley has played in four games this season. He has completed 70.3% of his passes for 413 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Huntley also has 25 carries for 87 additional yards and a touchdown. He was able to play well in relief of Jackson last season, but he hasn’t re-captured that same success. As such, he isn’t worth a start in fantasy football leagues. Devin Duvernay will miss this game, so the only fantasy-relevant players to trust in the offense will be J.K. Dobbins and Mark Andrews. If you feel risky and have no other options, you could use Demarcus Robinson as a flier in deeper PPR leagues.