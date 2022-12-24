Treylon Burks injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Tennessee Titans will host the Houston Texans for an AFC South divisional game in Week 16. The Titans are clinging to a lead in the division and need a win to hold onto it. They will already be down Ryan Tannehill, who has been ruled out, but could get a spark to their receiving corps. Wideout Treylon Burks could play in the game and is trying to return from a concussion that has sidelined him since Week 13.

Burks is listed as questionable for the game. He was able to be a full participant in practice each day this week and should be able to suit up for the game.

Fantasy football implications

Burks has only been able to play in eight games for his rookie season. He has 25 receptions on 37 targets for 359 yards and a touchdown. Houston actually presents a tough test to opposing wide receivers as their defense allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. Burks has a bad matchup, and fellow rookie Malik Willis is slated to be the quarterback. With both of these considered, Burks shouldn’t be started in your Week 16 fantasy football lineups, even if he is active.