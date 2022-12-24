Jakobi Meyers injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The New England Patriots will face off with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. The Pats are still in the running for a playoff spot, and a big AFC win over the Bengals would help their chances. The problem is they have injuries to both running backs and have some banged-up wide receivers. The team’s leading receiver, Jakobi Meyers, is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Meyers is listed as questionable for the game. He was able to log a limited practice participation every day this week.

Fantasy football implications

Meyers has played in 11 games this season. He has 52 receptions on 73 targets for 640 yards and three touchdowns. Meyers tends to see a solid target share even though the Patriots typically employ more of a run-heavy offensive scheme. Cincinnati presents a tough matchup as they give up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the bad matchup, if he is active, you can start Meyers in your Week 16 fantasy football lineups due to the anticipated target share. If he is inactive, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne should see the uptick in usage, but they can be skipped for fantasy football lineups.