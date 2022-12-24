Noah Fant injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Seattle has seen their NFC West divisional lead slip away, but they still have a shot at the postseason. Even though it is a non-conference matchup, they could use a huge win against the Chiefs. While not a focal point of the offense, tight end Noah Fant still plays a role with this team. He is dealing with a knee injury that could sideline him on Saturday.

Fant is listed as questionable for the game. He didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday but logged a limited practice on Thursday, which was a good sign.

Fantasy football implications

Fant is the team’s third-best pass-catching option for the Seahawks. With Tyler Lockett already ruled out, he will likely need to step up in the offense. Fant has played in all 14 games this year and has brought in 42 of his 53 targets for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City’s defense gives up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends. Even in a tougher matchup, he should see a higher target share, so Fant has value in deeper leagues. If he misses the game, however, there is no need to try to swap in Will Dissly.