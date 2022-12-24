Jordan Mason injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Niners have already clinched the division and are playing for playoff seeding at this point. Even so, they can play spoiler to the Commanders, who are vying to sneak into a lower playoff spot. San Francisco has a relatively light injury report this week. Backup running back Jordan Mason was a late add to the report with a hamstring issue, which is never a good sign.

Mason is listed as questionable for the game. Hopefully, the hamstring was just tight for Thursday’s practice, but if he is sidelined, rookie Tyrion Davis-Price would likely slot in as the backup to Christian McCaffrey.

Fantasy football implications

Mason has played 13 games this season in his backup role. He has 33 carries for 217 yards but has yet to score his first career touchdown. Mason really doesn’t see too much playing time with McCaffrey leading the way, but he has shined in the limited chances he has gotten. Washington is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. With a limited workload and a bad matchup, sit Mason if he is active.