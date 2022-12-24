Best DFS lineup strategy for Seahawks-Chiefs in Week 16

The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. Here is how we are handling the matchup for a DraftKings DFS Showdown lineup.

Injuries

The Seahawks have ruled out WR Tyler Lockett (hand), S Ryan Neal (knee) and DT Al Woods (Achillies) for the game. Running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), TE Noah Fant (knee), WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) and RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) are all listed as questionable.

Kansas City has only ruled out TE Jody Fortson (elbow) heading into the weekend. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is doubtful, while DE Mike Danna (illness) and S Deon Bush (illness) are listed as questionable.

Captain’s Picks

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs ($16,200)

Kelce is a no-brainer at this point. He is the best tight end in the league and is riddled with upside, no matter the matchup. Throw in that Seattle is allowing the second most DFS points to opposing tight ends, and you will likely see a lot of people relying on Kelce in this matchup.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks ($15,300)

Metcalf is going to have to take a step up with Lockett ruled out for this game. He is a physical receiver that should be able to bully the Kansas City secondary. The Chiefs’ defense gives up the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers giving Metcalf the matchup he needs to be worthy of a Captain’s Chair.

Value Plays

Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks ($4,000)

Myers tends to be one of the more accurate kickers in the league. There aren’t many advantageous matchups in this slate, but the Seahawks have struggled to get into the endzone. Throw in no Lockett and a banged-up Dallas, Walker and Fant, and Myers could be looking at several field goal attempts in this game.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs ($6,800)

Alright, I get it, his price tag doesn’t scream value. But! Even with the salary it will cost, Pacheco has a great chance to outperform his cost and be valuable to your lineup. Jerick McKinnon has shined the last few games, but Pacheco is still the running back getting the workload. With the Seahawks' defense allowing the second-most DFS points to opposing running backs, Pacheco should be in your Week 16 lineup.