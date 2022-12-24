Best DFS lineup strategy for Eagles-Cowboys in Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will match up in a huge NFC East battle in Week 16. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. Here is how we are approaching this matchup for a DraftKings DFS Showdown lineup.

Injuries

The Eagles have ruled out QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) and TE Tyree Jackson (knee). Wide receiver Zach Pascal was initially listed as questionable but cleared concussion protocols on Friday and is good to go.

The Cowboys will be without LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and DE Sam Williams (concussion, neck). Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (knee), CB Trevon Diggs (illness), TE Jake Ferguson (concussion) and LB Micah Parsons (illness) are all questionable.

Captain’s Picks

A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles ($16,500)

Do you believe in Minshew Mania? If so, Brown is worthy of being a Captain’s Chair for your lineup. He has been dominant in his first year with the Eagles and has a solid matchup in this game. Even if he draws Diggs, who is questionable with an illness, the Dallas defense is allowing the ninth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys ($12,300)

Pollard has been a do-it-all back for Dallas and has played well enough that the Cowboys could look at letting Elliott walk in the offseason. Not to get too far ahead, though, Pollard is a solid choice for Captain’s Chair. He had 11 carries for 44 yards and two receptions for another eight yards in the team's first matchup earlier this year with Cooper Rush under center. Pollard should see double-digit carries and is a good bet to find the endzone in this game.

Value Plays

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys ($5,600)

There aren’t many favorable matchups to rely on in this slate. Schultz has a rough one as the Eagles allow the eighth fewest DFS points per game to tight ends. Dallas knows they need to change something about their offense, and I think they need to involve Schultz more. Even in a bag matchup, he should see an increase in targets and could be a sneaky value play.

Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,000)

If you don’t believe in Minshew under center, Elliott is a great value play for you. Even if you do, Elliott could be in line for many looks against a tough Dallas defense. Their bend, don’t break style favors kickers as they allow the fifth-most DFS points per game to opposing kickers. Fire up Elliott in your lineups.