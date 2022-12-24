Best DFS lineup strategy for Raiders-Steelers in Week 16

Week 16 will see a rare Saturday Night Football game being played. In honor of the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NFL Network. Here is how we are handling DraftKings DFS Showdown lineups for the game.

Injuries

The Raiders have only ruled out CB Rock Ya-Sin with a knee injury. Guard Alex Bars (knee), T Jackson Barton (back), DT Andrew Billings (fibula), LB Darien Butler (quadricep), G Dylan Parham (knee) and RB Zamir White (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Steelers have yet to rule out any players. They only have S Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), LB Myles Jack (groin) and WR Diontae Johnson (toe) listed as questionable.

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($18,600)

Adams is a Captain’s Choice due to his weekly high target share and the Steelers' defense struggling to stop the pass. He may be limited due to the windy weather expected, but you can bet if quarterback Derek Carr is going to air the ball out, it will likely be heading Adams’ way.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($14,400)

Speaking of windy weather, the Steelers have the great impetus to keep this one on the ground. Not only does the weather favor the run, but Las Vegas’ defense is also giving up the fifth-most DFS points to opposing running backs. While Harris has been inconsistent this season, you have to bet that Pittsburgh will try to feature the running back on a night where they honor Franco Harris.

Value Plays

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers ($5,800)

When Pittsburgh does pass, they will have to dink their way down the field. They’ve struggled to air out the ball this season, and the 25 mph wind gusts aren’t going to make that easier. Enter Freiermuth, who has a decent matchup and has been seeing a top target share in the offense over the last month. He thrives when the team gets into the redzone, so he has scoring upside.

Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders ($7,800)

Listen, I know that the value play doesn’t usually have this high of a price tag. I tried to work Daniel Carlson in here because he has a good matchup, but the high winds limit the upside of a kicker. Waller returned from IR last week and hit the ground running. He caught all three of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. The weather could favor the short pass, which should see Waller bring in a higher target share. I know it is a stretch of a value play, but I’m going with Waller here.