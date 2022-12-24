Report: Mets also concerned with SS Carlos Correa’s physical

The New York Mets just signed shortstop Carlos Correa to a monster 12-year, $315 million deal. He was initially going to sign with the San Francisco Giants, but then the team had some concerns over his physical results, which allowed the Mets to swoop in and snag the shortstop. New York is now concerned over the results of Correa’s physical with the team, per Ken Rosenthal.

The Giants never revealed what it was that caused them to pause with Correa’s physical. Rosenthal is reporting that the Mets are concerned with the surgically repaired lower right leg. The injury and subsequent surgery occurred in the summer of 2019 when Correa was still in the minor league system of the Houston Astros. There isn’t a concern about the leg for this season, but with the length of the deal, the Mets appear worried about how it will hold up in the latter part of the 12-year deal.

New York has some options because all of these deals are agreed to, pending a physical. The concerns unearthed during the physical could allow them to eliminate the detail entirely, sending Correa back to free agency. Most likely, they will try to restructure the contract and insert some clauses about time missed or insert some team options toward the end of the contract as safety measures. This is the stage the Giants were in with Correa when the Mets swooped in and snagged the shortstop. To add to the chaos, the window for another team to try and mount a counter is technically open, so the whirlwind surrounding Correa’s future could continue.