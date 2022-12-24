Evan McPherson already missing extra points vs. Patriots in Week 16

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the New England Patriots in Week 16. During pregame warmups, it was apparent that the wind would play an early factor in this game. According to AccuWeather, it is sitting around 20 mph and gusting up to 43 mph. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has struggled to adjust and it is affecting his kicking early in the game.

McPherson missed his first extra point and lined up for a second. He missed that one too but was bailed out by an unnecessary roughness call on the defense. Cincinnati decided to go for two, but the attempt failed, and the score remained 12-0. Ahead of this game, McPherson had only missed three extra points all season. With two early shanks, you have to assume that unless the wind dies down, he may not see any more. If the wind continues, the Bengals may be in four-down territory already if they are close and could choose to go for it on fourth down rather than risking a missed field goal.