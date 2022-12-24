Jason McCourty is conflicted as his fantasy football QB is picked off by his brother

Many fantasy football managers have struggled between rooting for their actual team versus their fantasy team. That decision got even tougher on Sunday for former NFL player Jason McCourty.

He is starting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for his fantasy football team against the New England Patriots defense. The Patriots are a defense he not only played for, but his brother Devin is currently a part of their secondary. To make matters worse, Devin ended up picking off Burrow in the second quarter of their game.

Your brother gets a nice interception…



But, the QB is your fantasy QB and he’s off to a great start!



Not sure how to feel… — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) December 24, 2022

Luckily for Jason, Burrow has gotten off to a strong start in Week 16. In the first seven minutes of the game, Burrow had totaled over 100 yards passing and had two touchdowns. If anything, the interception will fire up Burrow, giving Jason a higher opportunity for fantasy points. His brother already has an interception, so why not also root for a fantasy football win along the way? The Bengals hold a 22-0 lead over the Patriots at halftime, with Burrow sitting with 284 passing yards and three touchdowns.