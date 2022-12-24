Stefon Diggs sees first target on first play of second half in Week 16 vs. Bears

Second half update: On the first play of the second half, Diggs recorded a catch for a first down. It seems like the Bills are going to get him involved in this second half by being more creative, so fantasy managers should be optimistic about his chances to turn in a good performance.

The Buffalo Bills have not been able to get their red-hot offense going in the cold Chicago weather in Week 16, trailing the hometown Bears 10-6 at halftime. Buffalo’s offense has been somewhat successful moving up and down the field but wide receiver Stefon Diggs has not been involved much, to the dismay of fantasy managers across the country.

Diggs is playing his usual snaps, so this isn’t an injury situation. The wide receiver simply hasn’t been targeted because the Bears are bracketing him on coverage and Josh Allen is finding more spots underneath. Chicago has also been able to move Allen off his spot, which pushes him to run the ball more.

We’ll see if Diggs can get going in the second half of this game as the Bills try to come back against the Bears. Buffalo hasn’t been shy about throwing the ball, so this is purely about Diggs being able to shake coverages and get into open space.