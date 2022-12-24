Report: Domantas Sabonis to undergo further testing on hand injury

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will underdog further testing on a hand injury he suffered Friday night against the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Sabonis had X-rays after the game to confirm the injury.

ESPN Sources: Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis has suffered a right-hand injury and will undergo further testing and evaluation on treatment options. It is immediately unclear how much time – if any – Sabonis will miss. pic.twitter.com/AmbxASxAMY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2022

The Kings have been off to a strong start this season as they hope to break the league’s longest playoff drought. Sabonis has been at the center of that rise, averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in one of the league’s best offenses. It’s still unclear is Sabonis will miss time but the Kings are going to be cautious with their prized big man.

If Sabonis does miss time, Richaun. Holmes and Alex Len will be in the mix to absorb his frontcourt minutes. Keegan Murray and De’Aaron Fox will likely see more shots with Sabonis out, although the Kings have plenty of firepower offensively so the opportunities could be distributed more evenly.