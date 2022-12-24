 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Domantas Sabonis to undergo further testing on hand injury

The Kings big man suffered the injury Friday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Washington Wizards v Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings grimaces as he holds his hand in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center on December 23, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis will underdog further testing on a hand injury he suffered Friday night against the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Sabonis had X-rays after the game to confirm the injury.

The Kings have been off to a strong start this season as they hope to break the league’s longest playoff drought. Sabonis has been at the center of that rise, averaging 17.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in one of the league’s best offenses. It’s still unclear is Sabonis will miss time but the Kings are going to be cautious with their prized big man.

If Sabonis does miss time, Richaun. Holmes and Alex Len will be in the mix to absorb his frontcourt minutes. Keegan Murray and De’Aaron Fox will likely see more shots with Sabonis out, although the Kings have plenty of firepower offensively so the opportunities could be distributed more evenly.

