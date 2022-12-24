Patriots get a miracle after last week’s mishap

Week 15 gave us the lateral seen round the world. The New England Patriots lost on a walk-off touchdown after Jakobi Meyers inexplicably tossed the football 15 yards backwards and directly to a Raiders defender who promptly stiff-armed Mac Jones and ran the ball into the end zone.

The football gods must have taken pity on the Pats after that disaster, though. In the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals on Christmas Eve, Jones heaved one downfield into heavy, heavy coverage on third-and-29. As five different players jumped for it, the ball got tipped by Scotty Washington to none other than last week’s scapegoat — Meyers grabbed the ball and stepped into the end zone, free and clear.

WTF IS GOING ON IN FOXBORO?! pic.twitter.com/TEqT5VbYgW — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 24, 2022

That seemingly impossible grab by Meyers made it a one-score game, which was perhaps the real miracle of the day after the Patriots were outscored 22-0 in the first half against Cincinnati.