When was the last time Ravens clinched an NFL playoff berth

The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs, thanks to a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday. With a record of 10-5, they’re still a game back of the AFC North leading Cincinnati Bengals, but are locked into at least one of the three wild card playoff berths in the conference.

After missing the NFL Playoffs in 2021, the Ravens return for the first time since 2020. They opened the postseason with a 20-13 win at the Tennessee Titans, but fell 17-3 in the Divisional Round to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

This is the 14th time the Ravens have earned a playoff berth, who have been a franchise founded in 1996 after the team severed tied with their old records as the Cleveland Browns. Their first postseason appearance was in 2000, in which they ended up going on to win the Super Bowl behind Ray Lewis and one of the best defenses in league history. Their second Super Bowl title was a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers following the 2012 season.