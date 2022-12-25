Best DFS lineup strategy for Buccaneers-Cardinals on Sunday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Sunday Night Football in Week 16. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Here, we’ll take a look at some of our favorite DFS picks for the matchup.

Injuries

DL Zach Allen, QBs Colt McCoy and Kyler Murray, and CB Byron Murphy are all out for the Cardinals. WR Marquise Brown and OL Kelvin Beachum are listed as questionable.

LB Genard Avery, CB Jamel Dean, LB Carl Nassib, OT Donovan Smith, and DT Vita Vea are all out for the Buccaneers. S Mike Edwards, S Keanu Neal, and S Antoine Winfield Jr. are all questionable.

Captain’s Chair

James Conner, RB, Cardinals — $14,700

Conner is on the expensive side, but we can expect him to be the most consistent player on this Cardinals offense today. With a third string QB throwing passes to the receivers, the RB feels like a good investment to make, as we can expect a rush-heavy game from Arizona.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers — $14,100

Evans is slightly cheaper than Chris Godwin and has been getting plenty of targets in recent weeks. He had five receptions for 83 yards against the Bengals last week, and has been targeted at least nine times in three of the Bucs’ past four games.

Value Plays

Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers — $4,800

Brate had two receptions for 25 yards last week. The Cardinals have been allowing the most fantasy points per week in the NFL on average to opposing tight ends, so Brate can expect to see more action on Sunday night.

Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals — $2,100

Dortch is inexpensive, and while he hasn’t seen much action in the past few weeks, he and Trace McSorley have connected before when the third-stringer has been sent out. He’s not exactly a lock for a big day, but he’s had a few big performances this season, and a change in QB could be good news for the WR.