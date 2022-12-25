Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Titans matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Cowboys and Titans will face off this coming week on Thursday Night Football at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The Titans fell to the Houston Texans in Week 16, losing 19-14 in what was the Texans’ second win of the season. Derrick Henry added 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, but Malik Willis threw two interceptions. The Titans moved to 7-8, tied with the Jaguars atop the AFC South.

The Cowboys took advantage of the Philadelphia Eagles being down quarterback Jalen Hurts. Although Gardner Minshew played admirably in relief, Dallas held strong at home and picked up an important 40-34 divisional win. CeeDee Lamb was dominant, with 10 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. They move to 11-4 and stay in second place in the NFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Titans in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Cowboys -8.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cowboys -365, Titans +300

Dec 20

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Titans +135

Early pick: Cowboys -8.5

Even though Dallas is going on the road, they should pick up the win. Their defense has played well and is generating turnovers, but is still allowing too many points to score. We have seen what a Malik Willis-led Titans offense looks like, and it isn’t pretty. It is doubtful that it gets better against the Cowboys' defense on a short week, so I’m picking Dallas to win and cover.