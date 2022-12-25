Opening odds for Steelers vs. Ravens matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Steelers and Ravens will face off this coming week at M&T Bank Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Baltimore clinched a playoff berth on Saturday after they beat the Falcons and the Bengals beat the Patriots. The Ravens remain a game back of first place while they continue awaiting Lamar Jackson’s return from injury. They’ll face the Steelers in a game that could prove critical to the Steelers own playoff hopes. Pittsburgh faces Las Vegas on Saturday evening and would remain alive in the playoff race with a win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Ravens in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Ravens -200, Steelers +170

Dec 20

Point spread: Ravens -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Ravens -280, Steelers +235

Early pick: Ravens -4

The Steelers got a huge win over the Raiders, but this game could prove meaningless to them in the next 36 hours. Pittsburgh can be eliminated from playoff contention if the Dolphins and Chargers win to close out Week 16. With Lamar Jackson potentially returning, if you think the Steelers can hang around in this one, wait a bit to grab Pittsburgh because the line should move.