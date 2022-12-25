Opening odds for Bears vs. Lions matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1.

The Bears gave the Bills their best shot in freezing Chicago weather on Saturday, but the Bills ultimately prevailed in a massive second half. Chicago moves to 3-12 for the season with the loss. The Lions had a brutal first half against the Panthers, going down 24-7 early. They were never quite able to come back, and Detroit moves to 7-8 with the loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bears vs. Lions in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Lions -5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Lions -215, Bears +185

Dec 20

Point spread: Lions -6.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Lions -280, Bears +235

Early pick: Lions -5

The Lions are coming off a bad loss to the Panthers but should be able to rebound at home. When these teams met in Week 10, Detroit picked up the 31-30 victory over Chicago. Since then, the Bears have seen quarterback Justin Fields progress as a rusher, but he still lacks competent pass-catchers. I think the Lions’ offense gets back on track against a subpar defense and covers the spread.