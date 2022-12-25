Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Texans matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1.

The Jaguars continued their winning streak with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football of Week 16. Trevor Lawrence threw for 229 yards and rushed for a touchdown to bring Jacksonville to 7-8 overall.

The Texans got their second win of the season over the Titans, winning 19-14 and grabbing two interceptions. They’re locked into the top spot in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Texans in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Jaguars -4.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -205, Texans +175

Dec 20

Point spread: Jaguars -5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars -225, Texans +190

Early pick: Jaguars -4.5

Sure, the Texans beat the Malik Willis-led Titans, but that shouldn’t take away from how good the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have looked. If Jacksonville’s offense can avoid a slow start and their defense can slow down Derrick Henry, they can avoid a repeat of the loss they suffered to Houston in Week 5.