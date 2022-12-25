Opening odds for Broncos vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs will face off this coming week at Arrowhead Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Chiefs were able to navigate their way past the Seattle Seahawks despite an ordinary performance from Patrick Mahomes. They remain tied with the Bills atop the AFC standings and alive in the hunt for the No. 1 seed. They’ll face a Broncos team that is 4-10 and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Broncos got absolutely blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. Whether you watched the stream on CBS or Nickelodeon, there wasn’t much sugarcoating to the 51-14 loss. Russell Wilson will look to rebound to try and pick up the team’s biggest win of the season as they try and play spoiler for the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Broncos vs. Chiefs in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Chiefs -11.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos +430, Chiefs -560

Dec 20

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chiefs -475, Broncos +380

Early pick: Chiefs -11.5

These teams matched up in Week 14, and the Chiefs came away with the six-point win. The Broncos are coming off an absolute thrashing at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams, while Kansas City rolled over the Seattle Seahawks. This is a huge spread, but the Chiefs have been looking untouchable recently, and I think they cover.