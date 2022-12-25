Opening odds for Dolphins vs. Patriots matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Dolphins and Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins will play the Packers Sunday afternoon hoping to gain some ground in the AFC playoff race. The Patriots fell in an early hole against the Bengals and had several chances late to get a win but couldn’t make enough plays offensively and are now fighting for their playoff lives.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Dolphins vs. Patriots in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Dolphins -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -125, Patriots +105

Dec 20

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

Early pick: Patriots +1

This feels like a huge trap. It feels like the bookmakers are begging the world to bet on the Dolphins. Maybe Miami gets on track and thumps Bill Belichick’s squad, but I’m going against the grain on it.