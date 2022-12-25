Opening odds for Saints vs. Eagles matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The Saints and Eagles will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 1.

The New Orleans Saints beat the Cleveland Browns, 17-10, to move to 6-9 after Week 16. The Saints are still in playoff contention in a tight race in the NFC South.

The Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34. Gardner Minshew looked great in relief of Jalen Hurts, but the Dallas defense held strong when it needed to giving Philly its second loss of the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Eagles in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Saints +250, Eagles -300

Dec 20

Point spread: Eagles -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Eagles -240, Saints +200

Early pick: Eagles -6

Jalen Hurts could return for this game, but it is likely going to be Gardner Minshew again. He looked just fine as a fill-in against the Cowboys’ defense. The Eagles have the better team, and the Saints’ offense is in for a tough matchup against their defense. Philadelphia should be able to take care of business and cover, dashing the playoff hopes of New Orleans.