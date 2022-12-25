Opening odds for Jets vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 17

The NFL is working through the Week 16 schedule, but in the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 17. The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on January 1.

The Jets fell to the Jaguars 19-3 in Week 16 to move to 7-8 for the season. Zach Wilson has taken over the starting position with Mike White out, which has not proved to be a successful venture for the New York offense — Wilson was benched partway through the game for Chris Streveler. The Seahawks lost to the Chiefs this week, 24-10. The offense struggled to get off the ground in the freezing weather, and Seattle moves to 7-8 for the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jets vs. Seahawks in their Week 17 matchup.

Dec 25

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Seahawks -125, Jets +105

Dec 20

Point spread: Seahawks -1.5

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -120, Jets +100

Early pick: Seahawks -1.5

New York has to be praying that Mike White can be cleared for this game. Zach Wilson was benched for Chris Streveler, who didn’t play great and still looked leaps and bounds better than Wilson. Even if he is, the Seahawks are primed for a rebound game, especially if Tyler Lockett can return as expected. Seattle should be able to cover the narrow 1.5-point spread.